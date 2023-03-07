Henkel sees organic sales growth of between 1% and 3% in 2023

BERLIN, March 7 (Reuters) - Germany's Henkel HNKG_p.DE on Tuesday said it expects organic sales growth of between 1% and 3% for 2023, citing subdued industrial demand.

The company reported 2022 group sales of 22.4 billion euros ($23.93 billion), with organic sales growth of 8.8%, driven by price increases across all business units.

($1 = 0.9362 euros)

(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, Writing by Friederike Heine, Editing by Miranda Murray)

