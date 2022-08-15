Henkel raises organic sales outlook for fiscal 2022

BERLIN, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Henkel HNKG_p.DE raised its outlook for organic sales growth in fiscal 2022 on Monday as it reported a boost in sales during the first half of the year.

Group sales in the first half grew 9.9% year on year to 10.91 billion euros ($11.17 billion), driven by all business units and regions.

Analysts had forecast group sales of 10.67 billion euros, according to a consensus published on the company's website.

Henkel said it now expects organic sales growth of 4.5-6.5% in fiscal 2022, up from a previous target range of 3.5-5.5%.

($1 = 0.9758 euros)

(Reporting by Rachel More; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

