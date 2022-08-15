Henkel raises organic sales outlook for fiscal 2022

Contributor
Rachel More Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Henkel raised its outlook for organic sales growth in fiscal 2022 on Monday as it reported a boost in sales during the first half of the year.

BERLIN, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Henkel HNKG_p.DE raised its outlook for organic sales growth in fiscal 2022 on Monday as it reported a boost in sales during the first half of the year.

Group sales in the first half grew 9.9% year on year to 10.91 billion euros ($11.17 billion), driven by all business units and regions.

Analysts had forecast group sales of 10.67 billion euros, according to a consensus published on the company's website.

Henkel said it now expects organic sales growth of 4.5-6.5% in fiscal 2022, up from a previous target range of 3.5-5.5%.

($1 = 0.9758 euros)

(Reporting by Rachel More; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters