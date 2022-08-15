Henkel raises organic sales outlook despite cost headwinds

Adds details

BERLIN, Aug 15 (Reuters) - German consumer goods group Henkel HNKG_p.DE raised its outlook for organic sales growth in fiscal 2022 on Monday as it reported a boost in sales during the first half of the year but said the surging cost of materials hit earnings.

Group sales in the first half grew 9.9% year on year to 10.91 billion euros ($11.17 billion), driven by all business units and regions, the company said. Organic sales, which exclude the impact of currency effects and acquisitions or divestments, were up 8.9%.

Analysts had forecast group sales of 10.67 billion euros, according to a consensus published on the company's website.

Henkel posted an 18.1% fall in its adjusted operating profit to 1.17 billion euros in the first half, attributing this largely to significantly higher prices for direct materials.

Henkel said it now expects organic sales growth of 4.5-6.5% in fiscal 2022, up from a previous target range of 3.5-5.5%.

The margin on adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) is expected to remain unchanged in the range of 9.0-11.0%, Henkel said, adding that it continues to expect a decline in the range of 35-15% for adjusted earnings per preferred share at constant exchange rates.

($1 = 0.9758 euros)

(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi and Rachel More; Editing by Himani Sarkar, Kirsti Knolle)

