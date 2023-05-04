Henkel Q1 Sales Up 6.6% Organically; Confirms 2023 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Henkel (HENOY.PK, HENKY.PK) said it had a good start to the year despite a continuously challenging market environment. The growth was driven by very strong sales increases in both business units. Looking forward, the company affirmed guidance for 2023.

First quarter Group sales increased nominally by 6.4 percent to 5.61 billion euros. Organically, sales increased by 6.6 percent. The company noted that the very strong growth in sales at Group level was driven by price increases. Adhesive Technologies recorded organic growth of 6.8 percent, with nominal 6.1 percent. Consumer Brands achieved organic sales growth of 7.0 percent, with nominal 7.3 percent.

For the current year, Henkel continues to expect organic sales growth of between 1.0 and 3.0 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.