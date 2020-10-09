Henkel Prelim. Q3 Organic Sales Up 3.9%; Issues FY20 Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Henkel (HENOY.PK, HENKY.PK) reported that, based on preliminary figures, the company recorded third quarter organic sales growth, which excludes the impact of currency effects and acquisitions/divestments, of 3.9 percent. Sales were around 5 billion euros and all business units contributed to the good performance, the Group said.

Based on the preliminary figures, total sales were about 14.5 billion euros in the first nine months of 2020, a decline in organic sales of 2.1 percent.

Henkel anticipates its organic sales to decline between 1.0 and 2.0 percent at Group level in fiscal 2020. Adjusted EBIT margin is projected between 13.0 and 13.5 percent. Adjusted earnings per preferred share at constant exchange rates are expected to decline in the range between 18 and 22 percent.

Henkel will publish its statement for the third quarter on November 10, 2020.

