Henkel lifts guidance as price hikes buoy Q2 earnings

Credit: REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

August 10, 2023 — 02:08 am EDT

BERLIN, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Germany's Henkel HNKG.DE lifted its full-year guidance for 2023 sales and earnings on Thursday as it posted second-quarter growth that was bolstered by double-digit price increases at both its adhesives and its consumer goods businesses.

The group now sees its full-year organic sales growth coming in at 2.5% to 4.5%, compared with a previous outlook for 1% to 3%. Analysts on average expect organic growth of 3.7%, according to a consensus by Vara Research.

Henkel now sees its adjusted return on sales (EBIT margin) at 11.0% to 12.5% for the year, compared with previous guidance for 10.0% to 12.0% and consensus for 11.1%.

Shares in Henkel rose 1.5% in pre-market trade at brokerage Lang & Schwarz.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
