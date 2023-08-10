Henkel lifts guidance as price hikes buoy Q2 earnings

BERLIN, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Germany's Henkel HNKG.DE lifted its full-year guidance for 2023 sales and earnings on Thursday as it posted second-quarter growth that was bolstered by double-digit price increases at both its adhesives and its consumer goods businesses.

The group now sees its full-year organic sales growth coming in at 2.5% to 4.5%, compared with a previous outlook for 1% to 3%. Analysts on average expect organic growth of 3.7%, according to a consensus by Vara Research.

Henkel now sees its adjusted return on sales (EBIT margin) at 11.0% to 12.5% for the year, compared with previous guidance for 10.0% to 12.0% and consensus for 11.1%.

Shares in Henkel rose 1.5% in pre-market trade at brokerage Lang & Schwarz.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan, Editing by Friederike Heine)

((maria.sheahan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 22013 3680;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.