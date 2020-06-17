Henkel Issues AGM Statement - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - At the Annual General Meeting of Henkel (HENKY.PK), CEO Carsten Knobel reaffirmed the company's long-term strategic focus on purposeful growth. He said the company will rigorously drive forward digitalization in all areas and become even more efficient and faster.

Regarding the current situation in the COVID-19 crisis, Knobel said: "The underlying economic environment has changed fundamentally for the current year. We are seeing demand collapsing across many branches of industry as well as rapidly rising unemployment in many countries. This is also impacting our businesses."

Henkel strives to be a climate-positive company by 2040. In its consumer goods businesses, all packaging will be recyclable or reusable by 2025.

The company proposed to its shareholders a dividend at the previous year's level.

