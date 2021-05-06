Henkel hikes outlook as demand for adhesives rebounds

Contributor
Emma Thomasson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Ina Fassbender / Reuters

BERLIN, May 6 (Reuters) - German consumer goods group Henkel HNKG_p.DE raised its full-year outlook on Thursday after its adhesives business reported a strong first-quarter as production in the automotive and electronics industries rebounded faster than expected.

Henkel said it now expects 2021 sales to rise an organic 4-6%, up from a previous 2-5% forecast, while earnings per preferred share should rise in the high single-digit to mid-teens percentage range, from a previous 5-15%.

First-quarter sales rose an organic 7.7% to 4.97 billion euros ($5.97 billion), just shy of average analyst forecasts, driven by a rise of 13% for its adhesives unit and 4.1% growth for the laundry and home care business.

($1 = 0.8329 euros)

