Henkel expects net financial loss from Russia business sale

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 21, 2023 — 03:41 am EDT

Written by Linda Pasquini for Reuters ->

April 21 (Reuters) - Henkel HNKG_p.DE on Friday said it expects to see a net financial loss in the deal to sell its Russian business.

The consumer goods group said on Thursday it had sold its business in Russia to a consortium of local financial investors as it finalises its exit from the country.

