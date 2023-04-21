Henkel expects net financial loss from Russia business sale

April 21 (Reuters) - Henkel HNKG_p.DE on Friday said it expects to see a net financial loss in the deal to sell its Russian business.

The consumer goods group said on Thursday it had sold its business in Russia to a consortium of local financial investors as it finalises its exit from the country.

(Reporting by Linda Pasquini, Editing by Rachel More)

((linda.pasquini@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7785261;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.