Henkel To Buy Back Up To EUR 1 Bln Worth Shares

March 11, 2025 — 02:09 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HENOY.PK), a German chemical and consumer goods firm, announced Tuesday that its Management Board has resolved to launch a share buyback program with a total value of up to 1 billion euros.

In the program, Henkel preferred shares with a total value of up to 800 million euros and ordinary shares with a total value of up to 200 million euros are to be repurchased.

Based oncurrent stock marketprices, the proposed buyback corresponds to a share of about 2.7 percent of the company's capital stock.

The buyback program is expected to start during the month of April 2025 and to be carried out until March 31, 2026, at the latest, with the involvement of a bank through the stock market.

According to the company, the Management Board is using the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on April 24, 2023, to purchase treasury shares of up to 10 percent of the capital stock.

Henkel said it intends to hold the repurchased shares initially as treasury shares, reserving the right to cancel them and reduce the capital stock accordingly.

