Henkel agreed buyback option for Russian business in several years - CFO

Credit: REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

April 24, 2023 — 07:05 am EDT

Written by Matthias Inverardi for Reuters ->

BERLIN, April 24 (Reuters) - Henkel has agreed a buyback option for its Russian business in several years with a consortium of buyers in Russia, the consumer goods group's chief financial officer said on Monday.

Henkel announced last week that it had sold its business in Russia to a consortium of local financial investors for 600 million euros ($657 million), as it finalises its exit from the country.

