Henkel agreed buyback option for Russian business in several years - CFO

BERLIN, April 24 (Reuters) - Henkel has agreed a buyback option for its Russian business in several years with a consortium of buyers in Russia, the consumer goods group's chief financial officer said on Monday.

Henkel announced last week that it had sold its business in Russia to a consortium of local financial investors for 600 million euros ($657 million), as it finalises its exit from the country.

(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, Writing by Miranda Murray; editing by Matthias Williams)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.