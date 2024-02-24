Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - Depositary Receipt () (HENKY) Price Target Increased by 6.70% to 20.62

The average one-year price target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:HENKY) has been revised to 20.62 / share. This is an increase of 6.70% from the prior estimate of 19.32 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.03 to a high of 36.42 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.21% from the latest reported closing price of 17.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 252 funds or institutions reporting positions in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HENKY is 0.22%, a decrease of 2.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.47% to 19,584K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NMVLX - Nuance Mid Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 4,253K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,951K shares, representing an increase of 7.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HENKY by 19.36% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 2,933K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,221K shares, representing a decrease of 9.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HENKY by 2.14% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,393K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,317K shares, representing an increase of 5.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HENKY by 6.18% over the last quarter.

NCVLX - Nuance Concentrated Value Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 1,210K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,326K shares, representing a decrease of 9.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HENKY by 1.02% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 807K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 797K shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HENKY by 5.28% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.