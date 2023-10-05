Henkel AG & Co. KGAA - ADR (HENKY) Price Target Increased by 9.00% to 19.86

The average one-year price target for Henkel AG & Co. KGAA - ADR (OTC:HENKY) has been revised to 19.86 / share. This is an increase of 9.00% from the prior estimate of 18.22 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.88 to a high of 39.19 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.17% from the latest reported closing price of 15.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Henkel AG & Co. KGAA - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HENKY is 1.97%, a decrease of 1.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.31% to 6,936K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NMVLX - Nuance Mid Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 3,951K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,850K shares, representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HENKY by 1.60% over the last quarter.

NCVLX - Nuance Concentrated Value Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 1,326K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,291K shares, representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HENKY by 1.35% over the last quarter.

NCLIX - Nuance Concentrated Value Long-Short Fund Investor Class Shares holds 772K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 786K shares, representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HENKY by 3.99% over the last quarter.

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl Multi-manager Mid Cap Fund holds 383K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 372K shares, representing an increase of 2.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HENKY by 2.83% over the last quarter.

PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust - PFM Multi-Manager Domestic Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 180K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 174K shares, representing an increase of 3.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HENKY by 4.23% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.