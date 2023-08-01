Henkel AG & Co. KGAA - ADR (HENKY) Price Target Increased by 39.23% to 18.08

The average one-year price target for Henkel AG & Co. KGAA - ADR (OTC:HENKY) has been revised to 18.08 / share. This is an increase of 39.23% from the prior estimate of 12.99 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.04 to a high of 37.69 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.26% from the latest reported closing price of 17.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Henkel AG & Co. KGAA - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HENKY is 2.00%, a decrease of 11.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.10% to 6,845K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NMVLX - Nuance Mid Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 3,850K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,344K shares, representing a decrease of 12.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HENKY by 1.81% over the last quarter.

NCVLX - Nuance Concentrated Value Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 1,291K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,551K shares, representing a decrease of 20.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HENKY by 4.04% over the last quarter.

NCLIX - Nuance Concentrated Value Long-Short Fund Investor Class Shares holds 786K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 823K shares, representing a decrease of 4.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HENKY by 0.46% over the last quarter.

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl Multi-manager Mid Cap Fund holds 372K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 400K shares, representing a decrease of 7.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HENKY by 1.03% over the last quarter.

PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust - PFM Multi-Manager Domestic Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 174K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 224K shares, representing a decrease of 28.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HENKY by 19.13% over the last quarter.

