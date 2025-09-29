Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - Depositary Receipt (HENOY) Price Target Increased by 12.66% to 34.92

The average one-year price target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:HENOY) has been revised to $34.92 / share. This is an increase of 12.66% from the prior estimate of $30.99 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $24.17 to a high of $53.44 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 52.74% from the latest reported closing price of $22.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HENOY is 0.01%, an increase of 6.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.88% to 175K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Great Lakes Advisors holds 120K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 99K shares , representing an increase of 17.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HENOY by 12.16% over the last quarter.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA holds 18K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares , representing an increase of 29.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HENOY by 10.47% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 14K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares , representing a decrease of 13.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HENOY by 20.22% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 12K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing an increase of 7.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HENOY by 1.09% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 10K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares , representing an increase of 9.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HENOY by 2.91% over the last quarter.

