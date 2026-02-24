Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - Depositary Receipt (HENOY) Price Target Decreased by 26.44% to 20.81

The average one-year price target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:HENOY) has been revised to $20.81 / share. This is a decrease of 26.44% from the prior estimate of $28.30 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.46 to a high of $36.38 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.95% from the latest reported closing price of $22.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 42.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HENOY is 0.00%, an increase of 98.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.05% to 161K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Great Lakes Advisors holds 147K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 135K shares , representing an increase of 8.27%.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 13K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.