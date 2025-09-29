Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - Depositary Receipt (HENKY) Price Target Increased by 14.86% to 33.09

The average one-year price target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:HENKY) has been revised to $33.09 / share. This is an increase of 14.86% from the prior estimate of $28.81 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $22.36 to a high of $51.56 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 64.45% from the latest reported closing price of $20.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 27.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HENKY is 1.39%, an increase of 11.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.98% to 3,213K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NMVLX - Nuance Mid Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 1,680K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,833K shares , representing a decrease of 9.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HENKY by 0.42% over the last quarter.

NCVLX - Nuance Concentrated Value Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 628K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 621K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HENKY by 9.21% over the last quarter.

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl Multi-manager Mid Cap Fund holds 518K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 727K shares , representing a decrease of 40.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HENKY by 32.03% over the last quarter.

Hantz Financial Services holds 123K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 121K shares , representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HENKY by 5.94% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 110K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares , representing an increase of 4.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HENKY by 6.41% over the last quarter.

