Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - Depositary Receipt (HENKY) Price Target Decreased by 30.29% to 18.70

The average one-year price target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:HENKY) has been revised to $18.70 / share. This is a decrease of 30.29% from the prior estimate of $26.83 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.37 to a high of $34.21 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.05% from the latest reported closing price of $20.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 30.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HENKY is 1.92%, an increase of 42.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.38% to 3,019K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NMVLX - Nuance Mid Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 1,680K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,833K shares , representing a decrease of 9.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HENKY by 0.42% over the last quarter.

NCVLX - Nuance Concentrated Value Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 628K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 621K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HENKY by 9.21% over the last quarter.

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl Multi-manager Mid Cap Fund holds 518K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 727K shares , representing a decrease of 40.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HENKY by 32.03% over the last quarter.

Hantz Financial Services holds 122K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 120K shares , representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HENKY by 2.16% over the last quarter.

Nbc Securities holds 35K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares , representing an increase of 12.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HENKY by 0.20% over the last quarter.

