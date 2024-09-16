Is Henkel AG & Co. (HENKY) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Henkel AG & Co. (HENKY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Henkel AG & Co. is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 184 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Henkel AG & Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HENKY's full-year earnings has moved 4.3% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, HENKY has returned 11.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have gained about 9.5% on average. This shows that Henkel AG & Co. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Laird Superfood, Inc. (LSF), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 312.1%.

Over the past three months, Laird Superfood, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 37.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Henkel AG & Co. belongs to the Soap and Cleaning Materials industry, a group that includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #42 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 23.3% so far this year, so HENKY is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Laird Superfood, Inc. however, belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this 45-stock industry is ranked #92. The industry has moved +4.6% so far this year.

Henkel AG & Co. and Laird Superfood, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Henkel AG & Co. (HENKY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Laird Superfood, Inc. (LSF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.