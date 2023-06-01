HengTen Networks Group (HKHKSG:136) Price Target Decreased by 70.93% to 2.55

The average one-year price target for HengTen Networks Group (HKHKSG:136) has been revised to 2.55 / share. This is an decrease of 70.93% from the prior estimate of 8.77 dated June 9, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.52 to a high of 2.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.89% from the latest reported closing price of 1.76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in HengTen Networks Group. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 13.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 136 is 0.09%, an increase of 16.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.05% to 272,008K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 49,319K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,543K shares, representing an increase of 19.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 136 by 34.03% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,915K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,991K shares, representing an increase of 2.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 136 by 43.83% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,939K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EEM - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 20,312K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,220K shares, representing an increase of 15.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 136 by 27.06% over the last quarter.

MCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF holds 19,752K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,712K shares, representing an increase of 10.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 136 by 7.45% over the last quarter.

