Hengdeli Holdings Unveils Board and Committee Structure

December 06, 2024 — 04:12 am EST

Hengdeli Holdings (HK:3389) has released an update.

Hengdeli Holdings Limited has announced its board of directors, featuring a blend of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive members. The company has also established three key committees: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination, each chaired by distinguished members of the board. This strategic leadership structure aims to enhance corporate governance and drive future growth.

