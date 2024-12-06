Hengdeli Holdings Unveils Board and Committee Structure

Hengdeli Holdings (HK:3389) has released an update.

Hengdeli Holdings Limited has announced its board of directors, featuring a blend of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive members. The company has also established three key committees: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination, each chaired by distinguished members of the board. This strategic leadership structure aims to enhance corporate governance and drive future growth.

