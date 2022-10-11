Hengda Real Estate to hold bondholders meeting this week, filing shows

Property developer China Evergrande Group's Hengda Real Estate business will hold a meeting with bondholders between Oct. 13 and Oct. 14, a stock exchange filing showed on Tuesday.

Hengda, China Evergrande's flagship onshore business, will propose an extension to the interest payment on one domestic bond by six months to April 19, 2023, according to the filing to the Shenzhen stock exchange.

