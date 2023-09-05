Hengan International Group (HKEX:1044) Price Target Decreased by 9.01% to 37.09

The average one-year price target for Hengan International Group (HKEX:1044) has been revised to 37.09 / share. This is an decrease of 9.01% from the prior estimate of 40.76 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 28.38 to a high of 57.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.08% from the latest reported closing price of 29.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 153 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hengan International Group. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 7.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1044 is 0.19%, a decrease of 7.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.66% to 144,097K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 38,577K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,253K shares, representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1044 by 16.43% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,697K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,776K shares, representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1044 by 6.39% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,149K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,179K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1044 by 9.38% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 8,801K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,846K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1044 by 4.94% over the last quarter.

LZOEX - Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio Open Shares holds 8,503K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,683K shares, representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1044 by 12.00% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.