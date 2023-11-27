Hengan International Group Co. - ADR (HEGIY) Price Target Increased by 6.66% to 19.78

The average one-year price target for Hengan International Group Co. - ADR (OTC:HEGIY) has been revised to 19.78 / share. This is an increase of 6.66% from the prior estimate of 18.55 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.63 to a high of 23.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.81% from the latest reported closing price of 18.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hengan International Group Co. - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HEGIY is 0.00%, a decrease of 16.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.72% to 23K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 22K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 7.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HEGIY by 14.84% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 81.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HEGIY by 91.46% over the last quarter.

