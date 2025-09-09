Is Hengan International Group Co. (HEGIY) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Hengan International Group Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (HEGIY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Hengan International Group Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR is one of 255 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Hengan International Group Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HEGIY's full-year earnings has moved 7.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that HEGIY has returned about 14.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 11.8% on average. As we can see, Hengan International Group Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Monarch Casino (MCRI) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 29.4%.

In Monarch Casino's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 8.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Hengan International Group Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, which includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 8.6% this year, meaning that HEGIY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Monarch Casino belongs to the Gaming industry. This 40-stock industry is currently ranked #86. The industry has moved +23.6% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Hengan International Group Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR and Monarch Casino. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

