News & Insights

Stocks

Heng Tai’s Rights Issue Over-Subscribed and Successful

May 23, 2024 — 06:07 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Heng Tai Consumables Group (HK:0197) has released an update.

Heng Tai Consumables Group Limited has announced the successful completion of its over-subscribed Rights Issue, which closed with an impressive subscription rate of approximately 103.82%, exceeding the offered shares by 3.82%. The company raised approximately HK$18.4 million in gross proceeds, with net proceeds estimated at HK$17.4 million, intended for uses outlined in the Rights Issue prospectus. Due to the over-subscription, excess Rights Shares were allocated on a pro-rata basis to qualifying shareholders without preferential treatment for odd-lot top-ups.

For further insights into HK:0197 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.