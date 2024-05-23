Heng Tai’s Rights Issue Over-Subscribed and Successful

Heng Tai Consumables Group (HK:0197) has released an update.

Heng Tai Consumables Group Limited has announced the successful completion of its over-subscribed Rights Issue, which closed with an impressive subscription rate of approximately 103.82%, exceeding the offered shares by 3.82%. The company raised approximately HK$18.4 million in gross proceeds, with net proceeds estimated at HK$17.4 million, intended for uses outlined in the Rights Issue prospectus. Due to the over-subscription, excess Rights Shares were allocated on a pro-rata basis to qualifying shareholders without preferential treatment for odd-lot top-ups.

