Heng Tai Group Delays Bond Subscription Circular

November 07, 2024 — 04:40 am EST

Heng Tai Consumables Group (HK:0197) has released an update.

Heng Tai Consumables Group has announced a further delay in the dispatch of a circular related to its bond subscription with China Healthwise Holdings, originally expected by November 8, now postponed to November 22, 2024. This delay is due to the additional time needed to finalize crucial details. Investors should watch for updates as the company works to complete the necessary preparations.

