Heng Tai Adjusts Bond Deal Timeline with China Healthwise

Heng Tai Consumables Group (HK:0197) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Heng Tai Consumables Group Limited has announced a third supplemental agreement with China Healthwise Holdings Limited, adjusting the completion and long stop dates for their bond subscription to December 31, 2024. This adjustment provides flexibility for the parties involved, but investors should remain cautious as the agreement’s completion is contingent on certain conditions being met.

For further insights into HK:0197 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.