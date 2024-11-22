News & Insights

Stocks

Heng Tai Adjusts Bond Deal Timeline with China Healthwise

November 22, 2024 — 05:09 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Heng Tai Consumables Group (HK:0197) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Heng Tai Consumables Group Limited has announced a third supplemental agreement with China Healthwise Holdings Limited, adjusting the completion and long stop dates for their bond subscription to December 31, 2024. This adjustment provides flexibility for the parties involved, but investors should remain cautious as the agreement’s completion is contingent on certain conditions being met.

For further insights into HK:0197 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.