Heng Hup Modernizes Articles and Enters New Purchase Agreements

Heng Hup Holdings Ltd. is set to amend its Articles of Association to align with new regulatory standards for electronic communication and paperless listing. Additionally, the company plans to engage in 2025 Master Purchase Agreements with various partners for the potential procurement of scrap metals, used batteries, and waste paper, subject to shareholder approval. These changes and agreements are part of Heng Hup’s strategic efforts to modernize operations and strengthen its market position.

