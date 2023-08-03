Henderson Land Development Co. - ADR (HLDCY) Price Target Decreased by 10.49% to 3.64

The average one-year price target for Henderson Land Development Co. - ADR (OTC:HLDCY) has been revised to 3.64 / share. This is an decrease of 10.49% from the prior estimate of 4.06 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.99 to a high of 4.28 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.43% from the latest reported closing price of 2.90 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Henderson Land Development Co. - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLDCY is 0.01%, a decrease of 17.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.37% to 161K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Yousif Capital Management holds 83K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares, representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLDCY by 18.89% over the last quarter.
Boston Private Wealth holds 48K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares, representing a decrease of 66.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLDCY by 34.30% over the last quarter.
Enterprise Financial Services holds 17K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 5.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLDCY by 31.94% over the last quarter.
Waldron Private Wealth holds 16K shares.
