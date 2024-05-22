News & Insights

Henan Jinyuan Unanimous Approval at AGM

May 22, 2024 — 04:42 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk

Henan Jinyuan Hydrogenated Chemicals Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2502) has released an update.

Henan Jinyuan Hydrogenated Chemicals Co., Ltd. has announced that all resolutions proposed during its 2023 Annual General Meeting have received unanimous approval from shareholders. The resolutions included approval of the board and supervisory committee reports, audited financial statements, annual report, a final dividend payment, and appointment of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as auditors for the next term. Notably, the voting participation was around 75% of the total issued shares, indicating strong shareholder engagement.

