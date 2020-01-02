Henan issues first special bonds of 2020 as China frontloads issuance

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Jan 2 (Reuters) - China's Henan province issued the country's first special bonds this year on Thursday, with the first batch of five-, 10- and 15-year bonds yielding 3.14%, 3.38% and 3.67%, respectively, sources told Reuters.

The yields represent a premium of 25 basis points above the respective benchmarks, the minimum level permitted under current rules.

The bonds drew strong interest, with bid-to-cover ratios ranging between 12.95 and 27.31, the sources said. Last week, the province announced plans to issue 51.9 billion yuan ($7.45 billion) worth of special bonds.

Separately, Sichuan's provincial government is expected to issue special bonds on Thursday afternoon. The government said last week that it would issue 35.67 billion yuan in special bonds on Jan. 2.

The New Year's issuance comes as Beijing loosens rules around debt funding to allow local governments to frontload their bond programmes to expedite investment.

In the past, China only permitted local governments to issue local bonds after annual quotas were set China's parliamentary session in March.

But last year, regulators allowed regional and local governments to issue bonds as early as January to encourage investment and infrastructure construction to combat a slowing economy, hurt by weakening domestic demand and a trade war with the United States.

This year, China has allowed local governments to issue up to 1 trillion yuan of the 2020 local government special bonds quota early to avert a sharper economic slowdown.

Analysts have warned that a combination of short-term demand for cash ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday later this month, and banks' demand for cash for special bonds could lead to a liquidity gap of as much as 2.8 trillion yuan in late January.

On Wednesday, the People's Bank of China announced it would lower banks' reserve requirement ratios as of Jan. 6. The move is set to free around 800 billion yuan in funds to offset the risks of such a cash crunch and shore up a slowing economy.

($1 = 6.9664 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Xiaochong Zhang in Beijing and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Sam Holmes)

