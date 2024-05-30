News & Insights

Hempalta Corp Reports Revenue Growth Amid Losses

May 30, 2024 — 08:53 am EDT

Hempalta Corp (TSE:HEMP) has released an update.

Hempalta Corp. has reported a significant revenue growth of 30% and 26% for the three and six months ended March 31, 2024, respectively, following its expansion in hemp-based product production and distribution. Despite the revenue increase, the company experienced a net loss of $512,461 for the quarter, attributed to higher costs of raw materials, labor, and maintenance. This report comes after Hempalta’s acquisition of a global Industrial Hemp Carbon Credits platform and its transition from Trail Blazing Ventures Ltd.

