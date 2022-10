(RTTNews) - Hempacco Co., Inc. (HPCO) shares are spiking more than 57 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company reported 486 percent revenue growth for the first half to approximately $2.8 million.

Currently, shares are at $3.43, up 56.84 percent from the previous close of $2.19 on a volume of 16,827,372.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.