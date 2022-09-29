Hempacco Climbs 13%

(RTTNews) - Hempacco Co., Inc. (HPCO) shares are climbing more than 13 percent on Thursday morning trade, in an effort to gain from its lows in the third week of September. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock trend today.

The manufacturer of smokable hemp and herb products in California debuted on the Nasdaq on August 30.

Currently, shares are $2.73, up 13.27 percent from the previous close of $2.41 on a volume of 1,488,043.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.