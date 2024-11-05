Hemostemix Secures $1.8M in Private Placement

Hemostemix (TSE:HEM) has released an update.

Hemostemix has successfully closed the first tranche of its private placement, raising approximately $1.8 million to boost its stem cell therapeutics platform and other operational needs. The funding will support initiatives like the initial sales and processing of angiogenic cell precursors (ACP). Additionally, Hemostemix granted stock options to its directors and officers, furthering its strategic business goals.

