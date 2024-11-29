Hemostemix Raises $2.67M to Boost Stem Cell Research

Hemostemix (TSE:HEM) has released an update.

Hemostemix Inc. successfully concluded its private placement, raising a total of $2,675,981 to advance its stem cell therapeutics platform. The proceeds will be used for product development, sales initiation, and general operations, highlighting the company’s commitment to its innovative medical solutions.

