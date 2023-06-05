Hemomab Therapeutics Reappoints Adi Mor As CEO; Sigal Fattal Reassumes Role Of CFO

(RTTNews) - Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB), a company focused on fibrotic and inflammatory diseases, said on Monday that it has reappointed its former Chief Executive Officer and current Chief Scientific Officer, Adi Mor, as CEO. Mor will replace current CEO Dale Pfost.

Sigal Fattal, former Chief Financial Officer and current Vice President, Finance, has been reappointed to the role of CFO, replacing Donald Marvin.

In addition, present Director Nissim Darvish, has been appointed Chairman of the Board, replacing Pfost.

All the appointments were effective from June 1.

