Hemnet's Q1 sales rise 24% in first quarterly report after IPO

Swedish real estate web portal Hemnet reported a 24% jump in quarterly sales in its first earnings report after going public, as more people used its website amid a surge in demand for houses.

Net sales rose to 142.5 million crowns ($17.15 million) from 115.3 million a year earlier.

The company's shares have nearly doubled in value since listing on Nasdaq Stockholm last month from its offering price of 115 crowns.

($1 = 8.3107 Swedish crowns)

