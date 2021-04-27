Hemnet shares jump 50% in Stockholm stock market debut
STOCKHOLM, April 27 (Reuters) - Shares of Swedish real estate web portal Hemnet HEM.ST, backed by U.S. private equity firm General Atlantic, rose 50% on its debut on Nasdaq Stockholm on Tuesday.
The shares, trading at 165 Swedish crowns at 0852, were priced at 115 crowns. They touched a high of 172.48 crowns.
The offering comprised of 17.9 million ordinary shares, corresponding to about 17.7% of the total number of shares in the company.
Founded in 1998, Hemnet was acquired by General Atlantic and Sprints Capital in 2016 for about 2 billion crowns ($232 million) and the company is now Sweden's largest housing portal.
Swedish housing prices rose to all-time highs in 2020 and housing prices on average are expected to be 9% higher in 2021, according to a report by Nordea.
The price of single family homes rocketed 17% in the first three months of the year, according to Svensk Maklarstatistik, an association of real estate agents.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; editing by Niklas Pollard)
