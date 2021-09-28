Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) shareholder returns have been favorable, earning 43% in 1 year

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. For example, the Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) share price is up 43% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 33% (not including dividends). If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! On the other hand, longer term shareholders have had a tougher run, with the stock falling 8.1% in three years.

Since it's been a strong week for Hemisphere Media Group shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Hemisphere Media Group grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action.

However the year on year revenue growth of 21% would help. Many businesses do go through a phase where they have to forgo some profits to drive business development, and sometimes its for the best.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:HMTV Earnings and Revenue Growth September 28th 2021

It is of course excellent to see how Hemisphere Media Group has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on Hemisphere Media Group's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Hemisphere Media Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 43% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 0.3% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Hemisphere Media Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Hemisphere Media Group (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

We will like Hemisphere Media Group better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

