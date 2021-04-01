Markets
HMTV

Hemisphere Media Acquires Remaining 75% Stake Of Pantaya From Lionsgate For About $124 Mln

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (HMTV) said that it has acquired the remaining 75% stake of Pantaya, U.S. Hispanic Subscription Video-on-Demand Service, from Lionsgate for about $124 million in cash.

Pantaya was launched in August, 2017 through a joint venture formed between Hemisphere and Lionsgate.

The company estimates that Pantaya's subscriber base will grow to 2.5-3.0 million by the end of 2025.

The acquisition is being funded through cash on hand, as well as about $50 million add-on to the Company's Term Loan B on the same terms as the existing term loan.

Separately, the company has put in place a $30 million corporate revolving credit facility, which will be undrawn at the time of closing the acquisition. The new committed facility will be used for general corporate purposes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HMTV

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular