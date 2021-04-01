Hemisphere Media Acquires Remaining 75% Stake Of Pantaya From Lionsgate For About $124 Mln

(RTTNews) - Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (HMTV) said that it has acquired the remaining 75% stake of Pantaya, U.S. Hispanic Subscription Video-on-Demand Service, from Lionsgate for about $124 million in cash.

Pantaya was launched in August, 2017 through a joint venture formed between Hemisphere and Lionsgate.

The company estimates that Pantaya's subscriber base will grow to 2.5-3.0 million by the end of 2025.

The acquisition is being funded through cash on hand, as well as about $50 million add-on to the Company's Term Loan B on the same terms as the existing term loan.

Separately, the company has put in place a $30 million corporate revolving credit facility, which will be undrawn at the time of closing the acquisition. The new committed facility will be used for general corporate purposes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.