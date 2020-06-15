Forma Therapeutics, a Phase 1 biotech company developing therapies for hematologic diseases and cancers, announced terms for its IPO on Monday.



The Watertown, MA-based company plans to raise $200 million by offering 11.8 million shares at a price range of $16 to $18. At the midpoint of the proposed range, Forma Therapeutics would command a fully diluted market value of $676 million.



Forma Therapeutics was founded in 2007 and booked $29 million in collaboration revenue for the 12 months ended March 31, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol FMTX. Jefferies, SVB Leerink and Credit Suisse are the joint bookrunners on the deal. It is expected to price during the week of June 15, 2020.



The article Hematology and oncology biotech Forma Therapeutics sets terms for $200 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



