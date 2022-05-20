Hemant Thombre on the Community, Inclusivity and Empathy of Asian American Culture

In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, we are featuring members and leaders of our Asian Professionals at Nasdaq (APAN) employee resource group (ERG) to learn more about their roles at Nasdaq, the impact they drive every day and how other groups can be allies to the Asian community at large. We spoke with Hemant Thombre, AVP and Software Engineer for Global Technology at Nasdaq, about Asian American culture and how it has influenced his work.

Can you please tell us about your role at Nasdaq?

I joined Nasdaq more than a decade and a half ago. I’ve been a part of the CoreDev team that’s responsible for Nasdaq’s Equities Exchanges (NQ, BX, PSX). I mostly work on the routing system for U.S. and Canadian equity markets.

Who in the APAN community would you consider a role model and why?

There are so many APAN members who are exceptional, but I’ve known Nipun Ragoowansi for years! He has been with Nasdaq for a long time and is always willing to help. I am also grateful to Tal Cohen, Roland Chai and all of our Nasdaq colleagues for their support to the APAN community during troubling times.

What does Asian American culture represent to you?

The way I see it, it is a culture of community, inclusivity, empathy and lots of celebrations!

Who is an Asian American leader you admire and why?

I'm interested in general aviation. One person whom I really admire is NASA Astronaut Kalpana Chawala. She was an engineer who became a pilot, then a flight instructor, and went on to become the first Indian woman to go to space.

Which APAN event at Nasdaq is your favorite?

I enjoy all the events and celebrations, particularly the ones that have international aspects.

How has your culture shaped how you view leadership and leadership values?

One of my key teachings has been treating everyone with respect and always helping others. This has helped me work better with my team and everyone around me.

What technology usage trends/habits do you see in the Asian-Pacific region that you have carried over to the U.S.?

I've noticed a not-so-recent trend of everyone turning to a cashless society and just using their phone for all sorts of payments. This makes for frictionless and time-saving transactions and discourages criminal behavior. Personally speaking, it encouraged me to slim down my wallet!