Hemab Therapeutics Closes Upsized $346.7 Million IPO To Advance Rare Bleeding Disorder Pipeline

(RTTNews) - Shares of Hemab Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (COAG) began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on May 1, 2026, after the company announced the closing of its upsized initial public offering, raising approximately $346.7 million in gross proceeds.

The offering included 19,262,500 shares of common stock at $18.00 per share, reflecting the full exercise of underwriters' option to purchase an additional 2,512,500 shares.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies, and Evercore ISI acted as joint book-running managers, with Wedbush PacGrow serving as lead manager. The IPO was declared effective by the SEC on April 30, 2026.

Hemab, a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Cambridge and Copenhagen, is developing next-generation therapies for serious inherited bleeding and thrombotic disorders. The company stated that proceeds from the IPO will support continued advancement of its pipeline, which is designed to address significant unmet needs across multiple rare coagulation diseases.

Pipeline Overview

-Sutacimig is in Phase 2 clinical development for the prophylactic treatment of Glanzmann thrombasthenia (GT) and Factor VII deficiency. GT is a rare platelet disorder that leads to severe mucocutaneous bleeding, while Factor VII deficiency is an inherited condition that impairs the body's ability to form stable clots. Sutacimig is designed as a bispecific antibody intended to restore platelet function and reduce bleeding episodes.

-HMB-002 is in Phase 2 clinical development as a monovalent antibody in clinical development for the prophylactic treatment of von Willebrand disease (VWD), the most common inherited bleeding disorder. VWD can cause frequent nosebleeds, heavy menstrual bleeding, and prolonged bleeding after injury or surgery. HMB-002 aims to provide a targeted, durable prophylactic option for patients who require consistent control of bleeding risk.

COAG has thus far traded between a low $24.94 and a high of $36.61. The stock closed Monday's trading at $25.34, down 25.47%. During after-hours trading, the stock traded at $25.00, down 1.34%.

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