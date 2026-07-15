Hemab Presents Sutacimig Data; Wedbush Rates Outperform, $55 Target

(RTTNews) - Hemab Therapeutics (COAG) presented new clinical and preclinical data for its lead candidate Sutacimig at the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) 2026 Congress in Paris, underscoring its potential to transform treatment for Glanzmann thrombasthenia and Factor VII deficiency.

Glanzmann thrombasthenia (GT) and Factor VII deficiency (FVIID) are rare inherited bleeding disorders characterized by lifelong, unpredictable bleeds and limited treatment options. Currently, no approved prophylactic therapies exist, leaving patients reliant on reactive care.

Phase 2 LTE Data

Sutacimig Phase 2 long-term extension (LTE) data reflected treatment of 34 patients at a median of 6.9 months and up to 15.9 months of exposure. Results demonstrated sustained reduction in bleed events with a manageable safety and tolerability profile. The study reported the first successful management of surgical cases under prophylaxis. Importantly, the findings enabled FDA alignment to proceed to Phase 3 with an agreed weekly regimen.

The LTE data also showed an Annualized Treated Bleeding Rate (ATBR) of 92% reduction, underscoring Sutacimig's durable prophylactic benefit. Safety outcomes were consistent with expectations, with no new safety signals observed.

Preclinical and Natural History Studies

Preclinical data in FVIID demonstrated restoration of thrombin generation under disease-mimicking conditions, mimicking conditions, supporting Sutacimig's potential as a pan-hemostatic agent. Complementary natural history studies confirmed the persistent bleeding burden in GT patients highlighted the critical underutilization of prophylaxis, reinforcing the urgent need for preventive treatment strategies.

Hemab also presented updates across its broader pipeline:

•Sutacimig: Advancing in Phase 2 for GT and FVIID, with Phase 3 initiation planned for GT in H2 2026.

•HMB-002: A monovalent antibody in Phase 1/2 for Von Willebrand Disease, the most common inherited bleeding disorder. VWD can cause frequent nosebleeds heavy menstrual bleeding, and prolonged bleeding after injury or surgery. HMB-002 aims to provide a durable prophylactic option for patients requiring consistent bleed control.

•HMB-003: A newly announced program expanding Hemab's portfolio into additional coagulation disorders, reinforcing its strategy to build a diversified franchise across bleeding and thrombotic conditions.

Complement natural history studies confirmed the persistent bleeding burden in GT patients and highlighted the underutilization of prophylaxis, reinforcing the urgent need for preventive therapies.

Analyst View & Stock Performance

Wedbush analyst David Nierengarten, Ph.D., reiterated an Outperform rating on Hemab with a 12-month price target of $55.00.

COAG has traded between $23.00 and $43.92 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $43.31, up 9.62%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $42.09, down 2.82%.

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