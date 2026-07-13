Hemab Presents Positive HMB-002 Clinical Data In VWD; Unveils HMB-003 For Heavy Menstrual Bleeding

(RTTNews) - Hemab Therapeutics (COAG), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, presented new positive clinical data from HMB-002 in Von Willebrand disease (VWD) and announced the HMB-003 program in development for Heavy Menstrual Bleeding at the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) 2026 Congress in Paris, France.

Von Willebrand Disease (VWD) is the most common inherited bleeding disorder, characterized by quantitative or qualitative defects in Von Willebrand Factor (VWF), often resulting in frequent mucocutaneous bleeding events and heavy menstrual bleeding in women.

Company Profile

Hemab Therapeutics develops therapies for blood coagulation disorders.

Hemab's development pipeline focused on addressing gaps in the treatment of coagulation disorders includes:

- Sutacimig (HMB-001), for the prophylactic treatment of Glanzmann thrombasthenia and Factor VII deficiency

-HMB-002 for the prophylactic treatment of Von Willebrand Disease

-The newly announced HMB-003 is in preclinical development for conditions ranging from heavy menstrual bleeding and hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia to perioperative bleeding management.

Key Data Highlights

HMB-002

HMB-002 is a monovalent human antibody in development as subcutaneous prophylactic treatment and is designed to address the underlying biological drivers of VWD through a non-replacement approach.

The key data highlighted by the company in the presentation are as follows.

-The pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) profile of HMB-002 demonstrated proof of mechanism, supporting the potential for monthly subcutaneous dosing.

-HMB-002 produced dose-dependent increases in Von Willebrand factor (VWF) and Factor VIII (FVIII), with peak levels rising by at least 2.4-fold. The treatment also normalized peak thrombin generation and activated partial thromboplastin time (APTT), with effects that were sustained over time.

-In addition, 8 of 9 evaluable patients experienced zero treated bleeding events during the 28 days after HMB-002 dosing.

-Most treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) were mild to moderate in severity; no serious TEAEs occurred, and no events were considered related to HMB-002, said Hemab.

HMB-003 HMB-003 is a fatty-acid-conjugated peptide antifibrinolytic being developed for once-per-cycle subcutaneous dosing to stabilize clots and reduce bleeding.

According to the company, preclinical data supported potent, selective antifibrinolytic activity and an extended duration of action.

HMB-003 directly inhibits plasmin at its active site and inhibits fibrinolysis across both tPA- and uPA-driven pathways, while showing no effect on thrombin generation, platelet function, or coagulation in nonclinical studies.

Following a single subcutaneous dose in minipigs, HMB-003 achieved peak plasma levels within hours and sustained antifibrinolytic activity for approximately one week, supporting the potential for cycle-matched dosing in heavy menstrual bleeding.

Cash Balance

As of March 31, 2026, Hemab's cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totalled $163.5 million, and along with net proceeds from the initial public offering completed in May 2026 of approximately $317.2 million, the company believes it has sufficient funds to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into 2029.

COAG has traded between $23.00 and $38.87 over the last year. The stock closed Friday's (10-07-2026) trade at $38.03, up 2.23%

For more biotechstock news visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.