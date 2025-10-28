Helvetia Holding (XTRA:HVXA) Price Target Increased by 12.36% to 217.02

The average one-year price target for Helvetia Holding (XTRA:HVXA) has been revised to 217,02 € / share. This is an increase of 12.36% from the prior estimate of 193,15 € dated June 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 184,35 € to a high of 259,69 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 98.37% from the latest reported closing price of 109,40 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 193 funds or institutions reporting positions in Helvetia Holding. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 7.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HVXA is 0.13%, an increase of 3.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.90% to 3,792K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 501K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 490K shares , representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HVXA by 3.48% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 311K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 306K shares , representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HVXA by 1.71% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 307K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 238K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 231K shares , representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HVXA by 6.24% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 205K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

