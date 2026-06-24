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Helus Pharma Surpasses 86% Enrollment In Phase 3 APPROACH Trial, Launches US $50 Million Offering

June 24, 2026 — 07:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Helus Pharma (HELP) reported strong clinical and financial momentum as the company announced that its Phase 3 APPROACH trial has surpassed 86% enrolment, while also pricing a US$50 million underwritten offering to support advancement of its mental-health pipeline.

The APPROACH study is evaluating HLP003, Helus Pharma's lead novel serotonergic agonist (NSA), as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD). The program has previously received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. FDA.

APPROACH Phase 3 Trial Progress

According to the company, enrolment in the APPROACH Phase 3 trial is progressing as planned and has now exceeded 86%, keeping Helus on track for a topline data readout in Q4 2026.

Earlier Phase 2 data for HLP003 demonstrated:

-Approximately 23-point reduction in MADRA score at 12 months after two 16 mg doses -75% response and 71% remission at 12 months

-Durable long-term efficacy and favorable tolerability profile.

Interim CEO Eric So said the progress "underscores the execution of our clinical program" and brings the company closer to delivering a potential new treatment option for patients living with MDD.

US$50 Million Underwritten Offering to Support Pipeline

In a separate announcement, Helus Pharma priced 10,309,280 common shares at US$4.85 per share, raising US$50 million in gross proceeds, with the offering expected to close on June 25, 2026, subject to customary conditions.

Helus intends to use the proceeds to:

-Advance HLP003 through Phase 3 with data expected in the fourth quarter of 2026

-Progress HLP004, which is currently in Phase 2 development for generalized anxiety disorder

-Advance HLP005, a preclinical next-generation serotonergic agonist being developed for treatment-resistant depression.

-Support the broader NSA pipeline

-Fund working capital and general corporate purposes

About Helus Pharma

Helus Pharma, the commercial operating name of Cybin Inc., is developing novel serotonergic agonists (NSAs) designed to promote neuroplasticity and address unmet needs in depression, anxiety, and other mental health conditions. The company operates across the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Ireland.

HELP has traded between $3.76 and $9.83 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $4.85. In pre-market trading the stock is at $5.50, up 13.40%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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