Helus Pharma Prices $50 Mln Share Offering; Stock Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Drug developer, Cybin D/B/A Helus Pharma (HELP), announced on Wednesday that it has priced an underwritten offering of about 10.3 million common shares at $4.85 each to raise gross proceeds of $50 million.

Helus shares rose 5.02 percent to $5.0900 in pre-market trading on the NYSE.

Helus Pharma said it will use net proceeds to advance HLP003 for major depressive disorder, with Phase 3 data expected in the fourth quarter. Funds will also go to HLP004 for generalized anxiety disorder, HLP005 programs, working capital and general corporate purposes.

The offering is expected to close on June 25.

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