Markets
HELP

Helus Pharma Prices $50 Mln Share Offering; Stock Up In Pre-market

June 24, 2026 — 06:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Drug developer, Cybin D/B/A Helus Pharma (HELP), announced on Wednesday that it has priced an underwritten offering of about 10.3 million common shares at $4.85 each to raise gross proceeds of $50 million.

Helus shares rose 5.02 percent to $5.0900 in pre-market trading on the NYSE.

Helus Pharma said it will use net proceeds to advance HLP003 for major depressive disorder, with Phase 3 data expected in the fourth quarter. Funds will also go to HLP004 for generalized anxiety disorder, HLP005 programs, working capital and general corporate purposes.

The offering is expected to close on June 25.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HELP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.